Elizabeth Emily
Hopkins Hink
Born: November 5, 1923
Died: February 8, 2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Emily Hopkins Hink, 95, former resident of Windsor, Colorado, died February 8, 2019.
Betty was born November 5, 1923 in Clinton, Iowa to Lloyd H. and Viola G. (Barber) Hopkins. Betty was married on April 14, 1945 to the late Joe Hink, Jr. in St. Louis, Missouri. They had been married for 66 years. Betty traveled around with Joe to many places, while he worked for the FAA. Later in life, she became a Nurse, graduating in 1970, Associate in Arts, Nursing, from the College of the Virgin Islands.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ruth Smith, Winfield, KS; sons, David and Ron Hink of Emigrant, Montana; sisters, Mrs. Carol Baber, California; Muriel Horton, Malta, Illinois; brother, Richard Hopkins of Boise, Idaho. Betty has numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will take place in a private family ceremony. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61108 - Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019