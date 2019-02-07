Ellen M. Crank



Born: Oct. 27, 1940; in Teresita, MO



Died: January 27, 2019; in Genoa, IL



Ellen M. Crank, 78, of Genoa died Sunday, January 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.



She was born Oct. 27, 1940 in Teresita, MO to Lester and Bertha (Farrar) Smotherman. She married Charles (Red) Crank on February 9, 1960 in West Plains, MO.



Ellen worked at Automatic Electric in Genoa and at Walmart as the door greeter and in the snack bar, along with many other departments throughout the store. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.



Survivors include her 3 daughters, Vickie (Tom) Dailey, Beverly (Ralph) Atkinson and Karen (Dan) Dold; 12 grandchildren, Amy (Eddie) Conner, Michael (Lauri) Dailey, Chris (Miranda) Hooker, Nathan Hooker, Zachary Hooker, John (Crystal) Hooker, Marcus Atkinson, Jordan Dold, Josh Dold (Rachel Hughes), Alyssa Atkinson (Levi Zekoff), Patricia Dailey and Thomas Dailey; 23 great grandchildren; 7 brothers, Roger, Henry, Robert, Floyd, Leroy, Ivan and Gene Smotherman; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by his parents; her husband in 2017; one daughter, Charlene "Agg" Hooker in 2009; her son-in-law, Robert Hooker; her brother, Crawford; and two sisters, Wilma Lee Aiken and Mary Alice Reese.



A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, Feb. 9th at 11:00 AM at the Crosswinds Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road, Genoa, IL., with Rev. James Freund officiating. A Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Church. A time for fellowship and a luncheon will follow the service at the Church.



Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. For info go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-784-5191. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary