Garnet Rose Jordal



Born: August 28, 1941; in Elgin, IL



Died: January 29, 2019; in Elgin, IL



Garnet Rose Jordal, 77, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.



She was born on August 28, 1941, in Elgin, the daughter of Fred and Caroline (Seyller) Spolum. Garnet married Robert S. Jordal on February 2, 1963, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Elgin.



Garnet was a graduate of St. Edwards High School Class of 1959. She was a beautician and owner of her own beauty shop for years. Garnet was a member of St. Mary Church in DeKalb. She enjoyed ceramics, flower gardening, all family events and her many friends.



She is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters, Nicole (David) Bachert of Sycamore, Stacey (Rick Peretz) Enslen of DeKalb; grandchildren, Mitch Enslen, Taylor (Heath) Norris, Lucas Bachert; sister, Connie Kunold of Elgin; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Betty Spolum of St. Charles.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Don Spolum.



The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 321 Pine Street, DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 7, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Garnet R. Jordal Memorial Fund, addressed to the Jordal Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary