Gary Wayne Maness



Born: May 22, 1944; in Sycamore, IL



Died: February 4, 2019; in Sycamore, IL



Gary Wayne Maness, 74, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Monday, February 4, 2019, peacefully at his home.



Born May 22, 1944, in Sycamore, the son of Carl F. and Madelyn (Rhode) Maness, Gary married Mary K. Schreiber on August 26, 1966, in Sycamore. He was a 1962 graduate of Sycamore High School.



A veteran of the US Army, having served from 1965 to 1968, Gary was retired after working for Carquest for 32 years. He was an expert at mixing paint for auto restorers.



Gary enjoyed fishing and camping with his grandchildren; he loved family, as it was his main priority. He was great at telling jokes and working on cars. He was best known for his simplicity and easy-going style - and for his patience, which he taught to everyone.



Gary is survived by his wife, Mary; son, John R. (Trysha) Maness of Sycamore; grandchildren, Jarrod (Tabitha) Maness, Justin (Rachel) Maness, Jason Maness (Kaite Chrisco), Jeffery Maness (Hannah Harvey); a great-granddaughter, Evaleigh, and another great-grandchild expected in April; brother, Frank Maness of Sycamore; sister, LaVerna (Homer) Grady of DeKalb; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and extended family.



He was predeceased by his parents.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, February 8, 2019, at Quiram-Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, February 7, at the funeral home.



Memorials can be made to the family.



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel; 815-895-6589.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019