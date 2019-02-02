John Feiza



Born: November 6, 1949



Died: January 28, 2019



John Feiza, age 69, of Maple Park, IL, is finally free of the chains that bound him and is at peace in the halls of Heaven. He passed away surrounded by his family on January 28, 2019.



He was born November 6, 1949, to proud parents Leo and Eleanor (Shidlo) Feiza in Geneva, IL.



He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; three children: Derek (Jamie) Feiza and their children: Blake and Ethan; Aaron (Misty) Feiza and their children: Jaxon, Brandon and Wyatt; and Brittney (Jeff) Gasner and their children: Tommy, Andy and Lizzy; one sister, Marlene (Rob) Davy and older brother Lenny Feiza; many nieces, nephews and his faithful canine best friend, Midas.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Eleanor Feiza and Boomer, Knox, Reggie and Caesar, his best friends awaiting him at the rainbow bridge.



Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a memorial service to celebrate his life at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 4, 2019 at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St. Elburn, IL 60119.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in John's name. Checks may be made to the "John Feiza Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary