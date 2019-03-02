Home

Leonard Keller
Leonard C. Keller


Leonard C. Keller Obituary
Leonard C. Keller

Born: July 15, 1931

Died: January 31, 2019

Leonard C. "Len" Keller, 87, formerly of DeKalb, Illinois, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Robert D. (Forsythia) Keller in Kingman, Arizona.

He was born on July 15, 1931 in DeKalb the son of Leonard and Edith Keller.

Len was employed by General Electric in DeKalb until he retired in 1996; he then worked for the Knights of Columbus in DeKalb. He moved to Kingman in 2014 for health reasons. Len loved fishing trips to Canada with his buddies and just talking with all his old friends at the club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest brother, Richard A. Keller.

Cremation has taken place at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Arizona. Burial of cremated remains will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Leonard C. "Len" Keller Memorial Fund, addressed to the Keller Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019
