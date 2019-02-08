Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosman-Uehling-Kinzer Funeral Home & Crematory Services
1125 Cranston Rd
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 364-4477
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rosman-Uehling-Kinzer Funeral Home & Crematory Services
1125 Cranston Rd
Beloit, WI 53511
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosman-Uehling-Kinzer Funeral Home & Crematory Services
1125 Cranston Rd
Beloit, WI 53511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Albert Blevins


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lonnie Albert Blevins Obituary
Lonnie Albert Blevins

Born: January 16, 1925

Died: February 5, 2019

Lonnie Albert Blevins, age 94, passed away on February 5, 2019 at the Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL.

Lonnie was born on January 16, 1925 in Grayson County, Virginia, the son of Wiley and Ellen (Powers) Blevins. He married Hildegard Krueger on August 26, 1951.

Lonnie served in the US Army during WWII and the Korean war and later as a police sergeant in the Chicago PD and retired in 1981. Lonnie was a member of the Redeemer Covenant Church in Beloit for many years and he enjoyed fishing, tending to his garden and singing in the church choir.

Lonnie is survived by his four children, Ellen (Robert) Fernandez of Byron, Sue (Mike) Hedrick of Normal, Carol (Dan) Friberg of Delavan and Elaine (Thomas) Dwyer of Sycamore; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Hildegard on October 16, 2014.

Lonnie lived the final years with all his new friends at the Grand Victorian in Sycamore and the family would like to extend a special thank you to them for the excellent care they provided to him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Redeemer Covenant Church memorial fund, 2500 Prairie Avenue, Beloit WI 53511.

Funeral services will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Road in Beloit WI on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will conclude at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, IL.

www.rosmanfuneralhome.com

608-364-4477
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.