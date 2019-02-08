Lonnie Albert Blevins



Born: January 16, 1925



Died: February 5, 2019



Lonnie Albert Blevins, age 94, passed away on February 5, 2019 at the Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL.



Lonnie was born on January 16, 1925 in Grayson County, Virginia, the son of Wiley and Ellen (Powers) Blevins. He married Hildegard Krueger on August 26, 1951.



Lonnie served in the US Army during WWII and the Korean war and later as a police sergeant in the Chicago PD and retired in 1981. Lonnie was a member of the Redeemer Covenant Church in Beloit for many years and he enjoyed fishing, tending to his garden and singing in the church choir.



Lonnie is survived by his four children, Ellen (Robert) Fernandez of Byron, Sue (Mike) Hedrick of Normal, Carol (Dan) Friberg of Delavan and Elaine (Thomas) Dwyer of Sycamore; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Hildegard on October 16, 2014.



Lonnie lived the final years with all his new friends at the Grand Victorian in Sycamore and the family would like to extend a special thank you to them for the excellent care they provided to him.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Redeemer Covenant Church memorial fund, 2500 Prairie Avenue, Beloit WI 53511.



Funeral services will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Road in Beloit WI on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will conclude at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, IL.



www.rosmanfuneralhome.com



608-364-4477 Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary