Marie E. Miller



Born: July 2, 1921; in Rockford, IL



Died: February 9, 2019; in Geneva, IL



Marie E. Miller, 97, formerly of Hampshire passed away Saturday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2019 at Northwestern Delnor Hospital in Geneva.



She was born July 2, 1921 in Rockford the daughter of Thomas and Elta (Johnson) Abraham.



Marie grew up in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School. She married Wilber R. Miller on Sept. 22, 1946 and they raised their family in the Burlington area, later moving to Hampshire.



Marie enjoyed working at the Ella Johnson Memorial Library in Hampshire and was a long-time member of the Burlington Methodist Church.



Surviving are her son, Donn (Penny) Miller of Kaneville; granddaughters, McKinzie (Mike) Schrett-Enbrunner, and Morgan (Ryan) Pattermann; great-grandchildren, Leni, Libby, and Scarlett.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilber on Aug. 24, 1999; and a sister, Lorene Davis.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, Feb. 14, at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire with Pastor David Seyller officiating. Burial will follow in Burlington Twp. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to services from 1:00 to 2:00pm on Thursday.



Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Burlington Methodist Church.



Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Burlington Methodist Church.