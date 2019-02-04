Mary Ann Wallace



Mary Ann Wallace, 87, of Kingston died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Northwoods Care Center in Belvidere.



She was born May 20, 1931 in Pella, IA to Antonie and Anna (Rykhoek) Sels. She was married James Wallace on Dec. 22, 1951 in Pella, IA.



Mary worked at AG Communications in Genoa, retiring after many years of service.



Survivors include her children, James (Karen), Melvin (Debbie), Colleen (Myrl) Shoals, Carl (Melody) and Russell Wallace; 13 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; one brother, Fred (Betty) Sels and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1993; and 3 siblings, Peter, Gertrude and David.



Her Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 4th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa, IL. Her Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 PM with Rev. Zach Davis officiating. Burial will be at the Kingston Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for the family in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for the family in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135.