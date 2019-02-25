Paul Robert Barnaby Sr.



Paul Robert Barnaby Sr., 91, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the DeKalb County Nursing Home.



Paul was born April 5, 1927 in Bellmore, Indiana to Horace John Barnaby and Mary Louise Barnaby. He married the love of his life, Betty Jean Clawson on April 6, 1947 on Easter Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church in Sycamore, Illinois. They would have been married for 72 years this coming April. One of the last things he said to his wife as he touched her beautiful red hair was, "I love you no matter what."



Paul owned Barnaby Printing in Sycamore, IL for 53 years. Though he claimed he retired more than 13 years ago, he came to work every day for a few hours until 2015. He was proud of the fact that all three of his sons worked with him in the printing business. After retiring, Paul and Betty spent many winters in Florida, later purchasing a condo in Boca Raton, Florida enjoying the warm weather there for 13 years.



Paul was a natural born athlete and he had many trophies to prove it. He loved volleyball, golf and softball. Paul played softball winning championships up until the age of 65. Betty used to joke he would probably die someday rounding third base on the ball field. He also enjoyed woodworking, and many family members have beautiful pieces of his work they will cherish forever.



Paul was always a Godly man, attending church regularly and always found time to read the Bible daily. He was everything from a song leader, trustee, Sunday School teacher and Sunday School Superintendent. He would serve the Lord any way he could; he even helped roof the church and build the new gymnasium at the former Bethany Baptist Church in Sycamore. Paul was most recently a member of the Crossview Church in DeKalb where the funeral service will be held.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.



He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Barnaby, sons, Paul (KT) Barnaby Jr., Dale (Donna) Barnaby, Steve (Sandy) Barnaby; and one sister, Helen Vernon of Michigan. He is also survived by grandchildren: Paul H. Barnaby, Aaron Barnaby, Jess Barnaby, Jennifer (Kevin) Beasley, Sarah Braffett, Ellen Hughes, Angie (Noah) Nordbrock, and Steve (Shannon) Barnaby, Jr., along with great grandchildren, Jacob, Trinity, Hope and Sharisse.



Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore, IL on Friday, March 1, 2019. Funeral services for Paul will be at Crossview Church, DeKalb IL at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 2, 2019. A lunch will be served after the service. A private family burial will be held the Elmwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family in care of Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, IL 60178.



