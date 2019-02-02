Rebecca Frolik



Rebecca "Beckie" Frolik, 79, of Sandwich, IL, passed away Saturday Jan. 26, 2019, at Kishwaukee Community Hospital in DeKalb. Born on July 2, 1939, in Rochelle, IL,



Beckie was the eldest of Stanley and Aileen (Morris) Dettman's two children. Growing up in the 1940's and 1950's in Rochelle, she used to love helping her mother care for her son, Stan, and visiting the local roller rink with her friends.



In 1966, she married James "Jim" Frolik of Sycamore, IL, and they were married for 47 years until James' death in 2013. She and Jim used to spend a lot of time golfing and traveling together. She loved to take long road trips and especially loved to visit Baraboo, Wisconsin and the Dells. Some of her best days were spent with her best friend Terri, with whom she went on many road trip adventures. She was passionate about art and earth science and would meticulously track meteor sightings, northern light sightings, and earthquakes. She was also a gifted poet and sketch artist, and carried a little notebook everywhere she went.



When her health declined in the winter of 2018, she relocated to Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich. There she made many friends whom she loved and cherished.



She is survived by her son, Michael Frolik; his wife, Laura; and her two grandchildren, Hannah and Rebecca.



Her memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Unger Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St. in Rochelle, IL. Private burial of cremated remains will be in Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle at a later date.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2019