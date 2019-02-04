Sharon Ferris



Born: February 21, 1946



Died: February 1, 2019



Sharon (Jensen) Ferris, 72, Neenah, WI, passed away February 1, 2019 after a short illness. Born on February 21, 1946, she is the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Vranka) Jensen. Sharon married Vernon Goers whois the father of Pamela Skrzypchak and Wayne Goers. She then moved to DeKalb where she met Gary Ferris and they were married until his passing in 2014. Sharon was employed by Northern Illinois University for over 30 years. She loved her crocheting, reading, and times spentwith family especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by her children, Pamela (Michael) Skrzypchak of Neenah, WI, Wayne Goers of Savanna, IL, Craig Ferris of La Porte, IN; grandchildren, Amanda Skrzypchak, Alayna Skrzypchak, Logan Skrzypchak, Anna Nestor, London Lacrosse, Blake Goers, Patty Goers, Vyvyan Ferris; sister, Bonnie Jensen of Elgin, IL.



Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; sister, Judy Galindo of Sycamore, IL.



A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ascension Hospice.