Sharon Kay Conlin



Born: November 22, 1957; in DeKalb, IL



Died: January 28, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Sharon Kay Conlin, 61, of DeKalb, Illinois, died unexpectedly, Monday, January 28, 2019, at her home.



She was born on November 22, 1957, in DeKalb, the daughter of Henry "Hank" and Mary (Daley) Kinczewski. Sharon married James David Conlin on April 28, 1984 at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb.



Sharon was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1975 and later attended Kishwaukee College. She was employed by the First National Bank in DeKalb for nearly 40 years, holding many positions. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb. Sharon loved to entertain family and friends and was known for her generosity. She enjoyed dancing, shopping and camping at Condit's Ranch in Putnam, Illinois. She loved the beach and enjoyed vacations in her motor home and boating on her pontoon. Sharon was a Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and NIU Huskies fan.



She is survived by her husband, David; her children, Stephanie Conlin and Zachary Conlin; her mother, Mary Kinczewski; her siblings, Jean (Richard) Meister, JoAnn (Bill) Vodden, Jan (Barry Melton) Kinczewski, Nancy (Jim) Kidd, Rick (Susie) Kinczewski; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her mother and father-in-law, Kenneth and Patricia Conlin; sisters-in-law, Sherri Marthaler and Jean (John) Lieder; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Dawn) Conlin and Roger (Anna) Conlin; her neighbors in town and at the campground; and her friends on vacation trips and at work.



She was preceded in death by her father, Hank, and her sister-in-law, Julie.



The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine Street, DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sharon K. Conlin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Conlin Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2019