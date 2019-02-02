Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Thomas Renehan
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
DeKalb Moose Lodge
1231 East Lincoln Highway
DeKalb, IL
Thomas Ray Renehan


Thomas Ray Renehan Obituary
Thomas Ray Renehan

Born: April 1, 1954; in Sacramento, CA

Died: January 30, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Thomas Ray Renehan, 64, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at his home.

He was born April 1, 1954, in Sacramento, California, the son of William and Ann (Fauver) Renehan. Thomas married Theresa Davis on September 10, 1999, in DeKalb.

Thomas was retired and enjoyed his time hanging out with his dog Cash, being with his family and fishing.

He is survived by his two children, Heidi (Karl) Hall of Davis Junction and Wesley (Heather) Renehan of Sycamore; six grandchildren, Michael, Mason, Kylie, Emma, Keegan and Will; two brothers, Mike Renehan of Nevada and William Renehan of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa and his parents.

Thomas's wishes were to have a Celebration of Life. The Celebration for Thomas and his late wife, Theresa, is planned for Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the DeKalb Moose Lodge, 1231 East Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Thomas R. Renehan Memorial Fund, addressed to the Renehan Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2019
