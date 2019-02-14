|
Vernia Ward
Vernia Ward, 98, of Greeneville, TN, formerly of DeKalb, IL, passed away February 10, 2019.
She leaves behind 5 Grandchildren, Kathy (Mark) Newlon, Patty Smith, Debra (Scott) Sheridan, Kim (Charles) Harvel, and Matthew (Maria) Ward. Also 13 Great Grandchildren and 20 Great Great Grandchildren.
Vernia was a woman of faith who enjoyed taking walks, singing, and telling stories.
She will be missed by all who loved her.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019