William Davison Jr.



Born: September 15, 1927: in Davenport, IA



Died: February 27, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



William Davison Jr., 91, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Bethany Healthcare and Rehab Center in DeKalb.



He was born on September 15, 1927, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of William and Clara P. (Gibbons) Davison, Bill first was married to Phyllis Gommel on September 21, 1983 and after her passing he married Verna Martinson on August 17, 1991.



Bill was a graduate of Albia High School in Albia, Iowa; was a veteran of the US Army Air Force, having served during World War II. Bill was the owner and operator of Davison Bakery in DeKalb for 50 years until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of DeKalb Lion's Club and Knights of Columbus in DeKalb. Bill was an avid golfer and bowler; he enjoyed his winters in Arizona and traveling the United States and Europe.



He is survived by his wife, Verna; six children, Deanna (Jim) Glass, Dorothy (Jim) Armes, Darlene Merritt, Dolores (Steve) Schroeder, Bill T. Davison, Mary (Tom) Aguinaga; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three step-children, Chuck Martinson, Mary Lou (Rodney) Hueber, Diane (Chris) Delay; seven step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Annabelle Merritt; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis in 1990; one brother, Orville Mitchell; three sisters, Lila Neville, Martha Anderson, and Lorena Repp.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Malta United Methodist Church, South Third and Sprague Streets in Malta with the Rev. Dr. Noah Panlilio officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with full military honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the William Davison Memorial Fund, addressed to the Davison Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary