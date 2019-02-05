Audrey Small Moore
BELVIDERE - Audrey Small Moore, age 80 of 1129 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, NC, slipped away to her heavenly home on Friday morning, February 1, 2019 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bay Branch A.M.E. Zion Church, Belvidere, NC. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Small Family Cemetery, Belvidere, NC. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased.
She leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Dyrel Nowell of Winfall, NC, Clinton Skinner of Belvidere, NC and George Moore of Elizabeth City, NC; twelve grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services are being provided to the Small, Moore and connected families by the Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance
