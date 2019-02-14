Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Strickland Spires. View Sign

Audrey Strickland Spires



ELIZABETHTOWN - Audrey "Mickey" Strickland Spires, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. She was a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, retired from the US Postal Service after 27 years, and was a longtime member of the Order of Eastern Star in North Carolina and Kentucky.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Spires; daughter, Mary Ellen Black; step son, Lee Spires; grandson, Wally L. Black, Jr; parents, Herman and Mary Liverman Strickland; three brothers, Robert, Herman, and Thurman; and four sisters, Inez, Irene, Janette, and Lucille.



She is survived by four children, Deborah (Clarence) Goodman of Edenton, NC, Brenda Black of Elizabethtown, KY, Bobby (Shelly) Black of Fulda, IN, and Wally (Norma) Black of Elizabethtown, KY; two step children, Carl Spires of Newport News, VA, Gayle Ratliff of Princeton, WV, Lester Black of Eastman, GA, and Bill Black of Canton, GA; two brothers, Roy Lee (Misuk) Strickland of Tacoma, WA, and William (Cleo) Strickland of Surprise, AZ; two sisters, Peggy (Emilio) Corsetti of Indian Lake, PA, and Jacqui (Connard) Viers of Leesburg, FL; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Goodman of Edenton, NC, Chris Henderson, Allen Henderson, and Shianne Looney all of Elizabethtown, Bobby Black of Chrisney, IN, Dalton Black and Sally Black both of Fulda, IN, Megan Black of Seymour, IN, and Stephen Crawford of Merryville, IN; 19 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, and two on the way.



An Eastern Star service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday with a memorial service immediately following at Brown Funeral Home.



Visitation is from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to .



Condolences may be expressed online at



As published in The Daily Advance

Audrey Strickland SpiresELIZABETHTOWN - Audrey "Mickey" Strickland Spires, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. She was a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, retired from the US Postal Service after 27 years, and was a longtime member of the Order of Eastern Star in North Carolina and Kentucky.She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Spires; daughter, Mary Ellen Black; step son, Lee Spires; grandson, Wally L. Black, Jr; parents, Herman and Mary Liverman Strickland; three brothers, Robert, Herman, and Thurman; and four sisters, Inez, Irene, Janette, and Lucille.She is survived by four children, Deborah (Clarence) Goodman of Edenton, NC, Brenda Black of Elizabethtown, KY, Bobby (Shelly) Black of Fulda, IN, and Wally (Norma) Black of Elizabethtown, KY; two step children, Carl Spires of Newport News, VA, Gayle Ratliff of Princeton, WV, Lester Black of Eastman, GA, and Bill Black of Canton, GA; two brothers, Roy Lee (Misuk) Strickland of Tacoma, WA, and William (Cleo) Strickland of Surprise, AZ; two sisters, Peggy (Emilio) Corsetti of Indian Lake, PA, and Jacqui (Connard) Viers of Leesburg, FL; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Goodman of Edenton, NC, Chris Henderson, Allen Henderson, and Shianne Looney all of Elizabethtown, Bobby Black of Chrisney, IN, Dalton Black and Sally Black both of Fulda, IN, Megan Black of Seymour, IN, and Stephen Crawford of Merryville, IN; 19 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, and two on the way.An Eastern Star service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday with a memorial service immediately following at Brown Funeral Home.Visitation is from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to .Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.