Barbara Jean Owney Bray



ELIZABETH CITY - Barbara Jean "Bob" Owney Bray, 83, of County Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, March 05, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Pasquotank County, NC on December 20, 1935 to the late Arthur "T" Owney and Hazel Shropshire Owney. Mrs. Bray was the widow of the late James A. Bray, Sr. She was a retired employee of the Elizabeth City Cotton Mill.



Barbara Jean is survived by a sister, Marie O. Brickhouse of Elizabeth City, NC, a special nephew, Floyd Brickhouse, Jr and wife, Sandy, of Elizabeth City, NC, a brother-in-law, Jay Bray of Elizabeth City, NC, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, she is survived by her friend, Janet Sawyer of Elizabeth City, NC. Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Bray was preceded in death by a son, James A. Bray, Jr.



Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2:00 pm in Twiford Memorial Chapel, Church St., by Pastor Preston Pitchford. Burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives in the lobby of the funeral home immediately following the chapel service and at other times at the residence of her sister, Marie Brickhouse, 1015 Cedar Street, Elizabeth City, NC.



As published in The Daily Advance

