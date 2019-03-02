Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Bateman. View Sign

Bill Bateman



ELIZABETH CITY - William Barkwell "Bill" Bateman, 88, of 1779 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 7, 1930 to the late William John Bateman and Mattie Lou James Bateman and was the husband of the late Katrina Meads Bateman. He was owner and operator of W. B. Bateman & Sons. In 1962 he was awarded the Elizabeth City Junior Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year. He dedicated his life to his family and farming. As he grew older his number one passion was his great grandchildren.



He is survived by a son, Mike Bateman; five grandchildren, Amy Bateman and fiance; Mark Warren, Rose Bateman, Amber Bateman, Daphne Bateman Wemmering and husband Jacob, Zenas Bateman and wife Shelly; six great grandchildren, Morgan Lowry, Brayden Lowry, Blayne Bateman, Easton Bateman, Tanner Wemmering and Madison Wemmering; a daughter in law, Linda Bateman; a sister, Rebecca Bateman Wall and husband Walter; and a brother, Thomas Bateman. He was preceded in death by a son, William "Billy" Bateman.



The family wishes to extend a special thanks to his caregivers, Mildred Liverman and Patrice Snowden.



A funeral service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Marvin Ownley. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle School, 1210 US Hwy. 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC, 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bateman family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Bill BatemanELIZABETH CITY - William Barkwell "Bill" Bateman, 88, of 1779 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 7, 1930 to the late William John Bateman and Mattie Lou James Bateman and was the husband of the late Katrina Meads Bateman. He was owner and operator of W. B. Bateman & Sons. In 1962 he was awarded the Elizabeth City Junior Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year. He dedicated his life to his family and farming. As he grew older his number one passion was his great grandchildren.He is survived by a son, Mike Bateman; five grandchildren, Amy Bateman and fiance; Mark Warren, Rose Bateman, Amber Bateman, Daphne Bateman Wemmering and husband Jacob, Zenas Bateman and wife Shelly; six great grandchildren, Morgan Lowry, Brayden Lowry, Blayne Bateman, Easton Bateman, Tanner Wemmering and Madison Wemmering; a daughter in law, Linda Bateman; a sister, Rebecca Bateman Wall and husband Walter; and a brother, Thomas Bateman. He was preceded in death by a son, William "Billy" Bateman.The family wishes to extend a special thanks to his caregivers, Mildred Liverman and Patrice Snowden.A funeral service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Marvin Ownley. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle School, 1210 US Hwy. 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC, 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bateman family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.twifordfh.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City

405 E CHURCH

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

(252) 335-4395 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close