Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Ray Bayless. View Sign

Billy Ray Bayless



ELIZABETH CITY - Billy Ray Bayless, 68, of 751 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his residence. A native of Tennessee, he was born in Pikeville to the late Charles Bayless and Edna Annis Bayless and was the husband of Darlene Ballance Bayless of the residence. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and later worked in manufacturing production, retiring as a plant manager.



In addition to Darlene, his wife of 31 years, he is survived by a daughter, Christina Wainwright of VA; a son Billy Ray Bayless, Jr. of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; five sisters, Wanda Bean (Jimmy) of GA, Lucille Boring (Wade), Brenda King, Deborah Martin (Frank) and Shirley Haman (Paul) all of TN; two brothers Charles Earl Bayless (Carolyn) and Ronny Bayless (Royce) all of TN; two sisters in law, Judi Bayless of GA and Doris Bayless of TN. He is preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Bayless; two brothers, Herman Bayless and Taylor Bayless and a brother in law, Herb King.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Davin Phillips officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U. S. Navy, the William Clarence Jackson VFW Post #6060 and the Patriot Guard. The family will receive friends following the service in the lobby of the funeral home and at all other times at the residence.



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bayless family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Billy Ray BaylessELIZABETH CITY - Billy Ray Bayless, 68, of 751 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his residence. A native of Tennessee, he was born in Pikeville to the late Charles Bayless and Edna Annis Bayless and was the husband of Darlene Ballance Bayless of the residence. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and later worked in manufacturing production, retiring as a plant manager.In addition to Darlene, his wife of 31 years, he is survived by a daughter, Christina Wainwright of VA; a son Billy Ray Bayless, Jr. of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; five sisters, Wanda Bean (Jimmy) of GA, Lucille Boring (Wade), Brenda King, Deborah Martin (Frank) and Shirley Haman (Paul) all of TN; two brothers Charles Earl Bayless (Carolyn) and Ronny Bayless (Royce) all of TN; two sisters in law, Judi Bayless of GA and Doris Bayless of TN. He is preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Bayless; two brothers, Herman Bayless and Taylor Bayless and a brother in law, Herb King.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Davin Phillips officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U. S. Navy, the William Clarence Jackson VFW Post #6060 and the Patriot Guard. The family will receive friends following the service in the lobby of the funeral home and at all other times at the residence.Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bayless family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City

405 E CHURCH

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

(252) 335-4395 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close