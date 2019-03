Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche C. Chappell. View Sign

Blanche C. Chappell



NORFORLK, VA - Blanche C. Chappell, 92, passed away peacefully at home on February 26th, 2019 surrounded by her devoted neighbor and loving caregivers. A native of Perquimans County, she was the Daughter of the Late Crittenden Riddick "Kit" Chappell and Emma Corprew Chappell. Blanche graduated from Perquimans High school and continued her education at American Medical Technologist School in Philadelphia. Blanche enjoyed traveling the world with tour groups and met many interesting people. After retiring from DePaul Hospital Blanche spent her time volunteering at Botanical Gardens and enjoyed working in her own flower gardens.



Survivors are Evelyn Layden, Mary Harrell, Roy Chappell, Jr., and Thomas Chappell of Hertford, N.C., Carolyn White, Allice Edwards, Richard Small, and Susan Thompson all from Plymouth or Roper N.C



She was preceded in death by her special friend, Patricia Dunsmoor of Norfolk and cousins, Louise Mansfield Small of Plymouth, N.C. and Thomas Julian Long of Hertford, N.C.



A special Thank You to her neighbor/friend and caregiver, Mrs. Ada Griffey of Norfolk, Va. The devoted caregivers and The Freda H. Gordon Hospice Group of Tidewater.



Services to be held at a later date. As published in The Daily Advance

Published in The Daily Advance on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close