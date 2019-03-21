Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Gay Lane Bunch. View Sign

TYNER - Clara Gay Lane Bunch, born February 27, 1937, in Tyner, NC and long time resident of Mobile, AL, passed away March 12, 2019 at age 82. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She was a real estate agent for 20 years in the Mobile area, working for Century 21 Jordan Cooper and RE/MAX. She was a faithful member of West Mobile Baptist Church. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and served in many volunteer capacities at Cottage Hill Baptist School. She was an avid gardener, bird watcher and seamstress. Mrs. Bunch is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bunch Sr., her brother, Roy Edgar Lane Jr., and her parents, Clara Mae Lane and Roy Edgar Lane Sr. She is survived by four children: Jack Jr. (Pam), Scott, Jeff (Dennise) and Regina Bunch; five grandchildren: Hunter Bunch, Racheal Dunn, Jessica Patterson, Tracey Bunch and Amanda Powell; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: Janet Lane, Glenda (Calvin) Parrish, and Audrey Leary; two brothers-in-law: Jimmie (Myrtle) Bunch and Wayne (Betty) Bunch and many other family members and friends, including two faithful sitters: Jo Anne Tagert and Carol Herrin.



The family received relatives and friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 for visitation and funeral service at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Mobile, AL with Interment in Mobile Memorial Gardens.

