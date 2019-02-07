Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia James Thompson. View Sign

ELIZABETH CITY - Claudia James Thompson, 74, of Elizabeth City, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her residence. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born October 6, 1944 to the late Benjamin Burnham James, Jr. and Jessie McPherson McNeill. She grew up in the loving home of her uncle and aunt, the late Clarence and Vivian Jones of Elizabeth City. She attained a Bachelor's degree in English and a Master's Degree in Education from Campbell University. She was National Board certified and dedicated her working years to teaching in the public schools of Columbus and Pasquotank counties. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.



Claudia loved to learn and to teach, but her greatest love was her family and she often created extended family to include friends and students. She loved literature and appreciated antiques, not just for the beauty of them but also the tradition and heritage it represented. Claudia was a Southern lady whose character embodied passion and determination with a commitment to bring out the beauty of life in a way that belied the physical and medical struggles she faced. She believed there was always some light even in the deepest darkness.



She is survived by her daughter, Mari Burnham Thompson Jones and husband Andrew of Charlotte, NC; her son, William Henry Thompson, III and wife, Jenny of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Drew Jones, Mia Jones, Lyla Thompson and Brynn Thompson; sisters, Julia James and Mary Ruth James Larabee and husband Larry all of Elizabeth City; a brother Benjamin Burnham James III and wife Lynn of Camden and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.



Visitation will be held from 7-8:30 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E Church St. Elizabeth City, NC. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Benny Oakes officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Asbury Fellowship Hall. A private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

