Cormeal Collins Donaldson
ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Cormeal Collins Donaldson, age 76 of 307 Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned from this life on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Life Celebration Services in honor of her life will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC. The family will be receiving friends at the home of her daughter, Dana Williams, 307 Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Earl Williams, Shirley Vann, Brenda Holloway, Elliot Williams, Dana Williams, Kim Flowers, Nicole Terry, Michael Donaldson, Sean Stallworth, Stephanie Pegues and Charlie Wilson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Final Care and Compassionate Services for Mrs. Cormeal Collins Donaldson, is being expressed with love, care and uncompromising dignity, under the direction and careful guidance of Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City.
As published in The Daily Advance
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 562-6936
Published in The Daily Advance on Mar. 7, 2019