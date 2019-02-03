Donald S. Smith

  • "Dear Jennifer and family, words can't express how heart..."
    - The Brothers' Family (Ray, Elvis And Moe) on Walker Ave
  • "So sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace dear cousin. Although..."
    - Irvin & Theola Hall
  • "My condolences to the Smith family. Donald will surely be..."
    - Sherry and Albert Lewis
  • "Cousin Donald will be missed by so many. He didnt play and..."
    - Delisa Johnson
  •  
    - ELLEN Mullen

Donald S. Smith

ELIZABETH CITY - Donald S. Smith, Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC. at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends at his residence, 411 New York Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC.

Don leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Jennifer Smith; daughters, Sharon Smith-Davis (Timothy), Tuscaloosa, Al. and Aundrea Smith-Morgan(Andre), Inglewood, Ca.; two grandchildren; sister, Vickie Thompson; brother, Anthony Wayne Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 3, 2019
