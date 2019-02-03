Donald S. Smith
ELIZABETH CITY - Donald S. Smith, Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC. at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends at his residence, 411 New York Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC.
Don leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Jennifer Smith; daughters, Sharon Smith-Davis (Timothy), Tuscaloosa, Al. and Aundrea Smith-Morgan(Andre), Inglewood, Ca.; two grandchildren; sister, Vickie Thompson; brother, Anthony Wayne Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 3, 2019