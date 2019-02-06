Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris R. Toppin. View Sign





EDENTON - Doris Roberson Toppin, 70, of 2454 Virginia Road, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.



Mrs. Toppin was born in Bertie County on July 16, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Alphonza Elliott Robertson and Mary Elizabeth Byrum Roberson. A homemaker, she was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 51 years, Durwood Bunch Toppin; a sister, Lillie Diane Roberson; and by a brother, Percy Roberson.



Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer Youmans and husband, Pat, of Gunnison, CO; her son, Army Sgt. Major Timothy Toppin and wife, Jessica, of Gouverneur, NY; her sister, Kathryn Cartwright and husband, Doug, of Camden; her brother, Gene Roberson and wife, Shelia, of Tyner; a sister-in-law, Pam Roberson of Elizabeth City; and six grandchildren, Brittney and Vince Youmans, and Diane, James, Sarah, and Ashley Toppin.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Revs. Don English and Russell Blanchard. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home, and other times at the home of Shirley Kirby, 109 Cisco Road, Tyner.



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made by visiting

