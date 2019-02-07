Edith Gramby Britton
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Gramby Britton.
ELIZABETH CITY - Edith Gramby Britton, age 91 of 806 Virginia Street, Elizabeth City, NC, ended life's journey peacefully with family and friends surrounding her bedside during the 5:00 p.m. hour on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC where Pastor Demetrius Stokley will be the officiant, Pastor Linwood Turner will serve as the eulogist and Rev. Dr. Kelvin McDonald, Sr., serves as pastor. Entombment of her earthly remains will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A viewing and visitation will take place on Friday at Poole's Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hertford, NC from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: two step-children, Roebrt Britton (Phyllis) of Delware and Gloria Britton of Richmond; two granddaughters that she raised as her own, Zipporah White Evans of High Point, NC and Joslin Perry of Elizabeth City, NC; a special nephew, Shelton Crutch (Janette) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services are being provided to the Britton and connected families by the Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City.
As published in The Daily Advance
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 562-6936
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 7, 2019