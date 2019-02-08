Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emerson Milroy Cullings Jr.. View Sign





HERTFORD - Emerson Milroy Cullings, Jr., 83, of 203 Evergreen Drive, died Thursday, February 7, 2019, in his home.



Mr. Cullings was born in Rochester, NY, on August 1, 1935, and was the son of the late Emerson Milroy, Sr. and Carolyn Sutphin Cullings. Employed in the trucking industry for many years, he started his career as a truck driver and later served as a manager with various companies. Following that profession, he was employed as a real estate agent and later in luxury automobile sales. A longtime member of union Presbyterian Church in Scottsville, NY, upon his move to Hertford he continued to be active in his community. Always civic minded, he cared deeply for what was going on in Hertford and in all of Perquimans County. In his local community of Snug Harbor, he had served as president of the Homeowners Association. An Army veteran, during his three years of service he had served mostly in Germany.



Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Jeanne Thurlow Cullings; and a brother, Mark Cullings of Hingham, MA. Also surviving are Jeanne's two sisters, Lois Lavery and Carol LeRoy; her brother, Thomas Thurlow, all of Snug Harbor; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Chaplain Steven Mills.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, in care of Amedisys Foundation, 201 E. Water St., Plymouth, NC 27962.



Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com



As published in The Daily Advance

1125 Harvey Point Road

Hertford , NC 27944

