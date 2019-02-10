Frances S. Benton
ELIZABETH CITY - Frances Lynn Scalf Benton, 67 of 1116 Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, February 8, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born August 16, 1951 in Nashville, TN to the late Joseph Henry Scalf, Jr. and Evelyn Vickery Scalf and was the wife of Tony Ray Benton, Sr. She was an accountant for Pasquotank County and a member of Riverside Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Tracy (James) Port and Kelly Martin all of Elizabeth City, NC; three sisters, Debbie (Randy) Brown of Hertford, NC, Terry (Mike) Axley of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Vickie (George) Barrera of Camden, NC; five grandchildren, Ian Zimmerman, Tyler Reid, Jake Port, Grace Port, and Lilly Martin; an aunt, Bobbie (Wayne) Wilson of Goodlettsville, TN; and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a son, Tony Ray Benton, Jr.; a sister, Cathy Adams; and a brother, Joseph R. Scalf.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jason Davis officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home and immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby.
As published in The Daily Advance
