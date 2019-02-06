Garry E. Clark
MOYOCK - Garry E. Clark, Moyock, NC entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 681 Oak Grove Road, Chesapeake, Va.
Garry is survived by: wife, Antionette Dillard Clark; daughters, Eugenia Clark, Moyock, NC and Neeka Barrow, Hampton, Va; son, Brandon Clark, Moyock, NC; brother, James Clark, Jr.; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, in laws , cousins and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Clark family. As published in The Daily Advance
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 338-5065
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 6, 2019