Obituary Guest Book View Sign

George V. Sweeney, Jr.



ELIZABETH CITY - George Vincent Sweeney, Jr., age 78, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A native of Massachusetts, he was born in Boston to the late George V. Sweeney, Sr. and Mary Ward Sweeney.



He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Sweeney Cornell and her husband, Donald, of Plymouth, MA, Nicole Sweeney McManus and her husband, Aongus, of Dorchester, MA; a son, Christopher Sweeney of Elizabeth City, NC; lifelong friend and former husband of Judith Curley Sweeney; a sister, Judith Sweeney Conway of Randolph, MA; and a brother, James Sweeney of Sarasota, FL. He was grandfather "Papa" to Brendan, Sean, Aongus, Niamh and Marilyn. George is also survived by his fiance;, Candy East of Elizabeth City, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Sweeney Carr.



George (Buddy) Sweeney was born and raised in Hyde Park, MA. George was a talented musician. As a young boy he played drums in the Crusaders Drum & Bugle Corps. George traveled overseas to play for the military and went on to form several bands that played throughout the Boston area. George worked in the automotive business his whole life. He was proud to own and operate his own business over the years in both Boston and Elizabeth City. George was an avid collector of antique cars, boats, drums and clocks. He loved being on or near the water and spending time with his dogs, friends and family.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Bryan Pease officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sweeney family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

George V. Sweeney, Jr.ELIZABETH CITY - George Vincent Sweeney, Jr., age 78, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A native of Massachusetts, he was born in Boston to the late George V. Sweeney, Sr. and Mary Ward Sweeney.He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Sweeney Cornell and her husband, Donald, of Plymouth, MA, Nicole Sweeney McManus and her husband, Aongus, of Dorchester, MA; a son, Christopher Sweeney of Elizabeth City, NC; lifelong friend and former husband of Judith Curley Sweeney; a sister, Judith Sweeney Conway of Randolph, MA; and a brother, James Sweeney of Sarasota, FL. He was grandfather "Papa" to Brendan, Sean, Aongus, Niamh and Marilyn. George is also survived by his fiance;, Candy East of Elizabeth City, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Sweeney Carr.George (Buddy) Sweeney was born and raised in Hyde Park, MA. George was a talented musician. As a young boy he played drums in the Crusaders Drum & Bugle Corps. George traveled overseas to play for the military and went on to form several bands that played throughout the Boston area. George worked in the automotive business his whole life. He was proud to own and operate his own business over the years in both Boston and Elizabeth City. George was an avid collector of antique cars, boats, drums and clocks. He loved being on or near the water and spending time with his dogs, friends and family.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Bryan Pease officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sweeney family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City

405 E CHURCH

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

(252) 335-4395 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close