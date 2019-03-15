Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harryette Faye Gatling. View Sign





ELIZABETH CITY - Harryette Faye Gatling, age 63 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned from this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Sentara Nursing Center in Barco, NC.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Officiating. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 804 Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC.



Faye leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband, Willie Gatling, of the home; one daughter, Monteia Gatling of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Bernice Blount (Blank) of Rocky Mount, NC and Jean B. Harper (John) of Orangeburg, SC; one brother, Larry Blount (Barbara) of Baltimore, MD; a grandfurbaby, Diego Gatling of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Expressions of Love can be sent to



Final Care and Compassionate Services are being provided to the Gatling and connected families by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC. As published in The Daily Advance

Harryette Faye GatlingELIZABETH CITY - Harryette Faye Gatling, age 63 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned from this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Sentara Nursing Center in Barco, NC.Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Officiating. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 804 Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC.Faye leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband, Willie Gatling, of the home; one daughter, Monteia Gatling of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Bernice Blount (Blank) of Rocky Mount, NC and Jean B. Harper (John) of Orangeburg, SC; one brother, Larry Blount (Barbara) of Baltimore, MD; a grandfurbaby, Diego Gatling of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com Final Care and Compassionate Services are being provided to the Gatling and connected families by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC. As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations

609 Hull Dr

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

(252) 562-6936 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close