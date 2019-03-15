Harryette Faye Gatling
|
ELIZABETH CITY - Harryette Faye Gatling, age 63 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned from this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Sentara Nursing Center in Barco, NC.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Officiating. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 804 Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC.
Faye leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband, Willie Gatling, of the home; one daughter, Monteia Gatling of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Bernice Blount (Blank) of Rocky Mount, NC and Jean B. Harper (John) of Orangeburg, SC; one brother, Larry Blount (Barbara) of Baltimore, MD; a grandfurbaby, Diego Gatling of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Daily Advance on Mar. 15, 2019