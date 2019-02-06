James Hayward Sharpe
ELIZABETH CITY - James Hayward Sharpe, 68, died Monday, January 4, 2019. Celebration of life will be February 10, 2019 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. Reverened Frederick Godfrey will be pastor and eulogist. Visitation will be Saturday February 9, 2019, at Stallings Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Family will be receiving friends at 1014 Butler Lane.
James was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He worked in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank, Hertford school system. He was a musician for several churches in Pasquotank and Perquimans County. He also graduated from P.W. Moore with the class 67' and a North Carolina Central Alumni Graduate.
James is preceded in death by his Father; James Cornelious Shape, Mother; Jessie Mae Lilly, Aunt; Dr. Mary Sharpe, Uncle; Earl Sharpe, and special cousin; Willie Sharpe (Margaret).
Arrangements by Stallings Funeral Home of Elizabeth City.
