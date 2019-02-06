Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Hayward Sharpe. View Sign

James Hayward Sharpe



ELIZABETH CITY - James Hayward Sharpe, 68, died Monday, January 4, 2019. Celebration of life will be February 10, 2019 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. Reverened Frederick Godfrey will be pastor and eulogist. Visitation will be Saturday February 9, 2019, at Stallings Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Family will be receiving friends at 1014 Butler Lane.



James was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He worked in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank, Hertford school system. He was a musician for several churches in Pasquotank and Perquimans County. He also graduated from P.W. Moore with the class 67' and a North Carolina Central Alumni Graduate.



James is preceded in death by his Father; James Cornelious Shape, Mother; Jessie Mae Lilly, Aunt; Dr. Mary Sharpe, Uncle; Earl Sharpe, and special cousin; Willie Sharpe (Margaret).



Arrangements by Stallings Funeral Home of Elizabeth City.



As published in The Daily Advance

James Hayward SharpeELIZABETH CITY - James Hayward Sharpe, 68, died Monday, January 4, 2019. Celebration of life will be February 10, 2019 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. Reverened Frederick Godfrey will be pastor and eulogist. Visitation will be Saturday February 9, 2019, at Stallings Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Family will be receiving friends at 1014 Butler Lane.James was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He worked in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank, Hertford school system. He was a musician for several churches in Pasquotank and Perquimans County. He also graduated from P.W. Moore with the class 67' and a North Carolina Central Alumni Graduate.James is preceded in death by his Father; James Cornelious Shape, Mother; Jessie Mae Lilly, Aunt; Dr. Mary Sharpe, Uncle; Earl Sharpe, and special cousin; Willie Sharpe (Margaret).Arrangements by Stallings Funeral Home of Elizabeth City.As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City

401 S. Dyer St.

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

252-338-6575 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close