MOYOCK - Jeffrey Alan Calvin of Moyock died at home with his family by his side after fighting a long, hard, extensive battle with cancer.



Jeffrey was born in Keyascocwa,IL. He lived the majority of his life on the road doing what he loved, being a truck driver.



Jeffrey is survived by his son, Johnathan Calvin and his wife, Amanda Calvin; his fiance;e, Shirlene Hodge; his step-daughters, Theresa Hamm and husband Ronald Hamm, Jessica Hodge, and Kimberly Huntley; grandsons, Ronald Hodge and fiance;e, Stefanie Bess and Jerry Hamm; and his granddaughters, Lauren Hamm and Lisa Hamm. He is also survived by his step-sons Charles Allen Hodge and Charles Ray Hodge, Jr; his great-granddaughters, Marliey Hodge, Peyton Hodge, Haidyn Lee, Jordyn Hamm; and his great-grandson, Zayne Lee.