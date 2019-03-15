Jessie Mae Gibson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Mae Gibson.
WATERBURY, CT - Jessie Mae Gibson, born and raised in Elizabeth City, went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019 at her home in Waterbury,CT at the age of 102.
Jessie Mae was the wife of the late Roosevelt Gibson Sr. and the mother of 9 sons, 23 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. She also leaves 3 brothers and 2 sisters including Elwood Davis of Elizabeth City. She was a member of Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City.
Celebration of her life will be Tuesday March 19th in Waterbury, CT. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for more information. As published in The Daily Advance
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
690 Woodtick Road
Wolcott, CT 06716-2519
(203) 879-2246
Published in The Daily Advance on Mar. 15, 2019