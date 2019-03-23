Jo Ann Bembridge Davenport
|
ROPER - Jo Ann Bembridge Davenport, 64, of 3550 Davenport Forks Road, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mrs. Davenport was born in Norfolk, VA on October 12, 1954, and was the daughter of the late John Edward, Sr. and Agnes Louise Smith Bembridge. A retired manager from Time Finance in Edenton after 34 years of employment, she was a member of Scuppernong Church of Christ.
Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Morris Gordon Davenport; two daughters, Kimberly Graham and husband, Aubrey, and Kelly Scott and husband, Ray, all of Winterville; a brother, John E. Bembridge, Jr. of Roper; and three grandchildren, Greyson and Ava Graham, and Jaidyn Scott.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Scuppernong Church of Christ, and will be conducted by Ministers Cleve Edwards and Thomas Biggs. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the church, and all other times at the residence.
