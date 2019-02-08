Joan Carol Smith Gee
PLYMOUTH - Joan Carol Smith Gee, age 73 of Plymouth, NC, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton, NC.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Missionary Church, Hertford, NC. Interment will follow in the Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC. Her earthly vessel will lie in state ONE hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Celestine Smith Modlin, 256 Wiggins Road, Winfall, NC.
Joan Carol leaves to cherish her 73 years of love and legacy to her sister, Celestine Smith Modlin of Winfall, NC; aunt, Laura Hudson of Hertford, NC; a special cousin, Maurica Miller (Robert) of Watertown, MA; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed to the Smith, Gee and connected families by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City.
As published in The Daily Advance
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 562-6936
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 8, 2019