COINJOCK - Jonathan Lee Walker of Coinjock was called to heaven on Friday, February 8, 2019.



Jonathan was born on July 30, 1999. A 2017 graduate of Fork Union Military Academy, he was the leading goal scorer on the FUMA lacrosse team in 2017 and among the top goal scorers in the state of Virginia his senior year. He also holds the school's single-game goal scoring record.



Jonathan enlisted in the Virginia National Guard in December 2016. Following graduation from FUMA, he completed Individual Infantry Training at the 198th Infantry Brigade at Fort Benning, Georgia in September 2017. He was a member of A-Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment in Charlottesville.



Jonathan is survived by his parents, Dr. Emily and Sam Walker, III; his brother, James Walker and sister, Caroline Walker; grandparents, Janis Klingenberger of Granville, Ohio, and Frances Walker and Sam Walker, Jr., of Sligo; an aunt and uncle, Sarah and Tom Alford and cousin, Emily Alford of Moyock; and his girlfriend, Emily O'Neal of Waterlily.



He is also survived by countless family members in North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and classmates, teammates, co-workers and friends around the world.



Jonathan was greeted in heaven by his grandfather, James Richard "Rick" Klingenberger of Granville, Ohio; his great-grandparents; and numerous other relatives and friends.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 200 South McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City. A reception and community celebration of Jonathan's life will follow at Currituck County Middle School, 4263 Caratoke Highway in Barco.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Currituck Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Program, c/o Currituck Ducks Unlimited, 209 Alan Sawyer Road, Shawboro, NC 27973, Fork Union Military Academy Lacrosse Team, 4744 James Madison Highway, Fork Union, Virginia 23055 (



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Walker family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



