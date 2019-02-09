Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry T. Broyles. View Sign

Larry T. Broyles



ELIZABETH CITY - Larry Thomas Broyles, 50 of Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Heritage Care. He was born August 30, 1968 to Lucretia O'Neal Broyles of Elizabeth City, NC and the late John Donald Broyles, Sr.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Kathryn B. Hamilton of Salem, SC and Sandra B. Rast (Dan) of Chesapeake, VA; four brothers, John D. Broyles, Jr. (Rochelle), William "Billy" Broyles (Dawn), Jimmy Broyles, and Robert Broyles (Deanna) all of Elizabeth City, NC. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Alan Broyles.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with John D. Broyles, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Memorial donations may be made to the Albemarle Area United Way, P.O. Box 293, Elizabeth City, NC 27967-0293.



Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Broyles family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

