Leon D. Purvis
ELIZABETH CITY - Leon D. Purvis, Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing will take place on Friday from 5-8 pm with family receiving friends from 5-6:30 pm at the funeral home, at other times family 1655 Salem Church Rd, Elizabeth City, NC.
Leon leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Lessie Cooper Poole Purvis; one sister, Bessie Barnard (Clinton); five sons, Douglass King (Paula) of Virginia, Leon Whidbee of Hertford, NC, Melvin Whidbee (Marian) of Greenville, NC, Kenneth Whidbee of Hertford, NC and Anthony Purvis (Annette) of Milltown, NJ; three daughters, Frances Whidbee Respass (Willie) of Elizabeth City, NC, Delores Purvis Moore (Don) of Elizabeth City, NC and Crystal Purvis of Lithonia, GA; two step daughters, Deborah Poole and Valerie Bogues (William), both of Elizabeth City, NC; three stepsons, Elton Poole (Helen) of Roy, WA, Ralph Poole (Anna) of Colonial Heights, VA, and Warren Poole (Jackie) of Elizabeth City, NC; sister-in-law, Hazel Purvis; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Purvis family. As published in The Daily Advance
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 338-5065
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 6, 2019