ELIZABETH CITY - Leon D. Purvis, Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 1, 2019.



Celebration of Life service will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing will take place on Friday from 5-8 pm with family receiving friends from 5-6:30 pm at the funeral home, at other times family 1655 Salem Church Rd, Elizabeth City, NC.



Leon leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Lessie Cooper Poole Purvis; one sister, Bessie Barnard (Clinton); five sons, Douglass King (Paula) of Virginia, Leon Whidbee of Hertford, NC, Melvin Whidbee (Marian) of Greenville, NC, Kenneth Whidbee of Hertford, NC and Anthony Purvis (Annette) of Milltown, NJ; three daughters, Frances Whidbee Respass (Willie) of Elizabeth City, NC, Delores Purvis Moore (Don) of Elizabeth City, NC and Crystal Purvis of Lithonia, GA; two step daughters, Deborah Poole and Valerie Bogues (William), both of Elizabeth City, NC; three stepsons, Elton Poole (Helen) of Roy, WA, Ralph Poole (Anna) of Colonial Heights, VA, and Warren Poole (Jackie) of Elizabeth City, NC; sister-in-law, Hazel Purvis; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



