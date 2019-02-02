Linda Fay VanDuyn Rivera
COINJOCK - Linda Fay VanDuyn Rivera, age 70, 0f Waterlily Road, Coinjock, NC died Thursday, January 31, 2019 at her residence. Born in New Castle, IN on February 11, 1948 to the late Ernest Eugene VanDuyn and Dorothy Nell Webb VanDuyn, she was the widow of Cesar Cajife Rivera. She was a homemaker and a member of Knotts Island Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sisters, Rena Davis of TX and Patricia Schottins of FL; two brothers, David VanDuyn and Ernest VanDuyn II, both of TX; two half-sisters, Shirley Ballard of GA and Tiny VanDuyn of IN; two grandchildren, Alexander Joseph Rivera and David Garrett Rivera, both of Knotts Island, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher David Rivera.
No service is planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Rivera family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 2, 2019