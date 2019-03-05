Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Margie" Alexander Mikeal. View Sign

Margaret "Margie" Alexander Mikeal



ELIZABETH CITY - Heaven gained a special angel when our Mom, Mrs. Margaret 'Margie' Alexander Mikeal, age 90, took her last breath on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. She fought a long hard battle but is now at peace. She was born on August 8, 1928 in Kentucky, the daughter of the late Sarah and Delmar Alexander and the stepdaughter of Thomas Spencer. She was preceded in death by our Dad, Wilburn Burl Mikeal, to whom she had been happily married for sixty-seven years. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, the Golden Circle Sunday School class and taught the pre-school Sunday School class for many years. Mrs. Mikeal was retired from the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public School System where she was Food Service Manager for the Elizabeth City Junior High School cafeteria. She was loved by teachers and students alike. Rolls were her specialty among other things.



She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Meads of Elizabeth City and Diane Sawyer and her husband Gary of South Mills; grandchildren; Tara Meads (Lisa), Holly Evans (Andrew), Lauren Underhill(Alex), Erin Harrell (Chris), Will Meads (Heather), Amanda Dodson (Kevin) and Alan Sawyer(Alyssa); thirteen great grandchildren, Blake, Tatum, Landon, Harper, Hudson, Andon, Reese, Pierce, Graham, Grey, Elle (her namesake), Lilly, Emma and Leah; three sisters, Irene Feerer, Fay Streitenberger and Glenna Hunter-Bates (Terry); two sisters in law, Norma Mikeal and our beloved Della Mecum; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mikeal was preceded in death by four sisters, Eva, Freida, Jean and Louise and a brother, William.



The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all of Mrs. Mikeal's caregivers over the years, especially those at Waterbrooke Assisted Living, for all the love and care shown to her and her family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Dr. Farren Roper. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center of Corinth. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Mikeal family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Margaret "Margie" Alexander MikealELIZABETH CITY - Heaven gained a special angel when our Mom, Mrs. Margaret 'Margie' Alexander Mikeal, age 90, took her last breath on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. She fought a long hard battle but is now at peace. She was born on August 8, 1928 in Kentucky, the daughter of the late Sarah and Delmar Alexander and the stepdaughter of Thomas Spencer. She was preceded in death by our Dad, Wilburn Burl Mikeal, to whom she had been happily married for sixty-seven years. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, the Golden Circle Sunday School class and taught the pre-school Sunday School class for many years. Mrs. Mikeal was retired from the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public School System where she was Food Service Manager for the Elizabeth City Junior High School cafeteria. She was loved by teachers and students alike. Rolls were her specialty among other things.She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Meads of Elizabeth City and Diane Sawyer and her husband Gary of South Mills; grandchildren; Tara Meads (Lisa), Holly Evans (Andrew), Lauren Underhill(Alex), Erin Harrell (Chris), Will Meads (Heather), Amanda Dodson (Kevin) and Alan Sawyer(Alyssa); thirteen great grandchildren, Blake, Tatum, Landon, Harper, Hudson, Andon, Reese, Pierce, Graham, Grey, Elle (her namesake), Lilly, Emma and Leah; three sisters, Irene Feerer, Fay Streitenberger and Glenna Hunter-Bates (Terry); two sisters in law, Norma Mikeal and our beloved Della Mecum; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mikeal was preceded in death by four sisters, Eva, Freida, Jean and Louise and a brother, William.The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all of Mrs. Mikeal's caregivers over the years, especially those at Waterbrooke Assisted Living, for all the love and care shown to her and her family.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Dr. Farren Roper. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center of Corinth. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Mikeal family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City

405 E CHURCH

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

(252) 335-4395 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close