Margaret "Margie" Alexander Mikeal
|
ELIZABETH CITY - Heaven gained a special angel when our Mom, Mrs. Margaret 'Margie' Alexander Mikeal, age 90, took her last breath on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. She fought a long hard battle but is now at peace. She was born on August 8, 1928 in Kentucky, the daughter of the late Sarah and Delmar Alexander and the stepdaughter of Thomas Spencer. She was preceded in death by our Dad, Wilburn Burl Mikeal, to whom she had been happily married for sixty-seven years. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, the Golden Circle Sunday School class and taught the pre-school Sunday School class for many years. Mrs. Mikeal was retired from the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public School System where she was Food Service Manager for the Elizabeth City Junior High School cafeteria. She was loved by teachers and students alike. Rolls were her specialty among other things.
She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Meads of Elizabeth City and Diane Sawyer and her husband Gary of South Mills; grandchildren; Tara Meads (Lisa), Holly Evans (Andrew), Lauren Underhill(Alex), Erin Harrell (Chris), Will Meads (Heather), Amanda Dodson (Kevin) and Alan Sawyer(Alyssa); thirteen great grandchildren, Blake, Tatum, Landon, Harper, Hudson, Andon, Reese, Pierce, Graham, Grey, Elle (her namesake), Lilly, Emma and Leah; three sisters, Irene Feerer, Fay Streitenberger and Glenna Hunter-Bates (Terry); two sisters in law, Norma Mikeal and our beloved Della Mecum; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mikeal was preceded in death by four sisters, Eva, Freida, Jean and Louise and a brother, William.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all of Mrs. Mikeal's caregivers over the years, especially those at Waterbrooke Assisted Living, for all the love and care shown to her and her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Dr. Farren Roper. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center of Corinth. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
