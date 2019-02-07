Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Louise McQuillin. View Sign

Marilyn Louise McQuillin



MCLEAN, VA - Marilyn Louise McQuillin, 85, passed away on February 2, in her home at Arleigh Burke Pavilion in Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean, Virginia. Marilyn and John McQuillin lived in Snug Harbor, Hertford, for 26 years before moving to Northern Virginia to be near their children and grandchildren.



She was born in Farmington, Missouri, to Earl Haney and Louise Swink Haney. She married John Parker McQuillin in 1958 in Alhambra, California. They were married 58 years before his death in January 2017.



She is survived by three daughters, Susan (Keith) Bonney, Kathy (Todd) Vander Woude, and Nancy (Bob) Shoemaker. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kristen Vander Woude, Kaitlyn Vander Woude, Sam Shoemaker and Ben Shoemaker, and loving nieces and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda Haney Chernals.



She grew up in Alhambra, California. She attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, graduating in 1955 with a degree in education. She taught in Carmel, California, and there she met John McQuillin, who was attending the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey. They married in 1958.



Marilyn taught second grade and worked as a library specialist for the City of Virginia Beach. In Virginia Beach she led a Girl Scouts troop, leading adventures in camping and planting sea grass to protect sand dunes. She and her family moved ten times and lived in California, New Jersey, Virginia, Greece and Trinidad (West Indies). When she retired in 1988, she and John moved to Hertford, North Carolina, on the Yeopim River. Their Hertford community, Snug Harbor, remembers her with much fondness and respect. She gave of her time in many ways to make their rural community a better place. She tutored students in the Perquimans County school system for many years and was recognized by North Carolina's governor for her work. John and Marilyn enjoyed traveling in the United States and around the world, especially Europe.



A funeral service is planned for Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association,



As published in The Daily Advance

