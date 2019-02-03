Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Fearing Beals Sr.. View Sign

Martin Fearing Beals, Sr



ELIZABETH CITY - Martin Fearing Beals, Sr., age 96, of 915 Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, February 1, 2019 at his residence. Born in Elizabeth City on July 31, 1922 to the late William Asa Beals and Estella Jennings Beals, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Stevenson Beals. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and worked as a First Class Ship Fitter with Elizabeth City Shipyard and Jordan Company for thirty five years. A member of the Red Men and First United Methodist Church, he was a jack of all trades, was multi-talented and had an incredible work ethic.



He is survived by his son, Dr. Martin F. Beals, Jr. and wife Donna of Brevard, NC; four grandchildren, Christopher G. Beals (Windy) and Anthony Douglas Beals (Julie) of Birmingham, AL, Cheryl Diane Landers (Jack) of Huntsville, AL, and Buffy Pitchford (Robert) of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Stella Gallop of Elizabeth City, NC; and four great grandchildren, Jackson F. Beals, Gracie Beals, Ivy Elizabeth Beals, and Alexandra Pitchford .. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Old Hollywood Cemetery with the Rev. Benny Oakes officiating. Visitation will be at Twiford Memorial Chapel, Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 5:30~7:00 p.m. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Beals family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 3, 2019

