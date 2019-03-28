Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Leary Booker. View Sign

Mary Leary Booker



POWELL'S POINT - Mary Leary Booker of Powell's Point, NC transitioned from this life at the age of 77, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at her residence.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Alligator Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia, NC with Rev. Roy G. McPherson, officiating. Interment will follow in the Alligator Community Cemetery. A viewing of her earthly remains will be held one hour prior to the service.



Mary leaves to cherish her loving memories: loving husband of 31 years, Robert H. Booker, of the home; two children, Neva Lee (Michael) of Camden, NC and Kevin Bowser of Powell's Point, NC; two brothers, Alonzo Leary (Barbara) of Creswell, NC and Dan Linton Leary (Lilly) of Chicago, IL; a special grandson, Kareem Armstrong of Powell's Point, NC; two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed to the Booker, Leary and all other connected families by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City. As published in The Daily Advance

