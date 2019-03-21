Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Javis "Gibby" Gibbs. View Sign

Milton Javis "Gibby" Gibbs



ELIZABETH CITY - Milton Javis "Gibby" Gibbs of Jessup Street, Elizabeth City, NC passed away March 20, 2019 at his home. Born May 16, 1935 in Hyde County, NC to the late James Mettrell Gibbs and Emma Williams Gibbs, he was the owner/operator of Coastal Carolina Home Improvement and worked for many years as a funeral assistant with Twiford Funeral Home. Gibby was a member of First Christian Church, former member and past president of the Cosmopolitan Club, former member of Providence Ruritan Club, a salesman for many businesses in town, and former owner of Gibby's Food Mart. He was a kind, wonderful soul who always greeted everyone with a big, bright smile and a hug and never met a stranger. Gibby will be greatly missed by all of those who had the privilege of knowing him.



He is survived by his children, Suzy Eure (Karl), Pam Keaton (Don Lee), Beverly Blocker (Dwayne), Steven Gibbs (Cris), and their mother, Connie Gibbs; three sisters, Ersel Ross, Jean Price, and Sherry Williams (Charles); a brother, Jerry Gibbs (Connie); eight grandchildren, Gavin, Cody, Shyanne, Gage, Jordan, Matthew, Grant, and Anna; one great grandchild, Owen; special friend, Dean Strain; and many, many extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alicia Gibbs, and a brother, James Gibbs.



A most sincere thank you to Albemarle Hospice for giving the family love and support during this most difficult time.



A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at First Christian Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Waltz. The family will receive friends and family following the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 701 Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gibbs family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

