Minnie Estelle Whitehurst Bishop
COINJOCK - Minnie Estelle Whitehurst Bishop, 94, of South Waterlily Road, Coinjock, NC died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the Sentara Barco Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Bishop was born on November 4, 1924 in Virginia Beach, VA to the late William James Whitehurst and the late Leatha Malbone Whitehurst. Minnie was a member of the Pilmoor United Methodist Church. She was a seamstress, an excellent quilt maker and accomplished artist enjoying painting landscapes and outdoor scenery, but always found time to work in her flower garden which she dearly loved.
She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Elbert Muncie Bishop of the home; a daughter, Jackie Cross of Chesapeake, VA; two sons, Larry Bishop and wife Christine, of Virginia Beach, VA and Paul Bishop of Norfolk, VA. Also, Minnie is survived by her loving grandchildren, Kelly Barry, Carrie Cochran, Kevin Cochran, Michael Bishop and Meghan Bishop and ten great grandchildren.
A graveside service honoring her life will be held in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23321 by the Rev. Jerry Cribb on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive family and friends at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, on Sunday from 3:00 ~ 5:00 p.m. and at other times at their residence, 139 South Waterlily Rd., Coinjock, NC. The family suggests memorial gifts may be made to the or to Pilmoor United Methodist Church, 192 Courthouse Road, Currituck, NC 27929. Twiford Funeral Home, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bishop family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
