Nellie Ayers Davis
ROPER - Nellie Grace Ayers Davis, 89, of 510 Breezy Banks Road, died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Eagle's Pointe Assisted Living, Goldsboro. Mrs. Davis was born in Washington County on May 22, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Leslie G. and Lela Clifton Ayers. A homemaker, she was a member of Faith Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Halbert "Hal" Davis; sisters, Annie Mae Brickhouse and Estelle Smith; and by brothers, John, Phillip, Ernest, and Warren Ayers.
Surviving are her two sons, Hal Davis, Jr. and wife, Wanda, of Goldsboro; and Mike Davis and wife, Denise, of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Jessica Sloan and husband, Gray; Matthew Davis and wife, Logan; Jamie Woodcock and husband, Nick; Jared Davis; and two great-granddaughters, Sadie and Stella Sloan.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastor Danny Gurganus. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation the hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Mar. 31, 2019