Robert "Bob" Gallop
ELIZABETH CITY - Robert "Bob" Gallop entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Pleasant Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Powells Point, NC at 1:00 pm. Viewing will taking place on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home, at other times family will receive at his home, 712 Glade Rd, Elizabeth City, NC.
Bob leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Alice Burton Gallop, Elizabeth City, NC; daughter,Tammy Gallop Sharp(Ted), Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, Robert Gallop, Jr( Bessie) Elizabeth City, NC and Barry Bright(Adrienne), Portsmouth, Va; eight grandchildren; three great grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com.
Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Gallop family.
As published in The Daily Advance
Beach-Rivers Funeral Home
302 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 338-5065
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 25, 2019